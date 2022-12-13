'I don't know what his plan is going to be' - McBryde on Gatland's Wales return

LEINSTER ASSISTANT COACH Robin McBryde says he’s been in touch with returning Wales boss Warren Gatland, and feels the New Zealander will give the Wales squad ‘a shot in the arm’ ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.

With Wayne Pivac removed as Wales head coach early last week, McBryde’s old friend Gatland was quickly restored to the hot seat.

And with speculation swirling around the moves Gatland may look to make in the coming weeks and months, some sections of the Welsh media have speculated whether he would be tempted to try coax McBryde back into the Welsh set-up.

McBryde previously worked with Gatland with Wales before joining Leinster, and the Leinster scrum coach was also part of Gatland’s coaching team on the 2021 Lions tour. And while the former hooker has been in contact with Gatland, he says he has not been asked about any potential return to the Wales fold.

“No. I’ve exchanged texts with him,” McBryde said. ‘Wished him all the best but that’s where it (ended)… I go back a long way with Gats. He’ll give them a shot in the arm, definitely. He’s more than comfortable with players and staff alike. Knowing Gats, he’ll have an effect, definitely, and you never know what he’s going to do next, really.”

Jonathan Humphreys remains in situ as Wales forwards coach but it is not yet clear if Gatland will looks to make changes to the coaching staff.

I don’t know what his plan is going to be with regards to the existing staff there. I haven’t spoken to him with that detail, really. We’ll see how that one plays out.”

Was he surprised to see Gatland return to the Wales job?

“Well yes and no, really. Listen, I don’t know the ins and outs of it, but I suppose and he said it himself, there’s a lot on the line with regards to the legacy he left behind.

“He’s coming back in order to grab things and shake them up and to try to make Wales a little bit better from a national perspective. Hopefully he can do that ahead of the Six Nations and the World Cup.”

Leinster made a winning start to their Champions Cup campaign over the weekend, thumping Racing 42-10 in Le Havre on Saturday. And ahead of their round two clash with Gloucester on Friday, McBryde admitted it is unlikely either Johnny Sexton or Tadhg Furlong will feature at the RDS, despite both players stepping up their return from injury.

“Well they’re just starting running, so it’s going to be a big step for them. A big leap.

“They’re going to need to go through certain protocols. To do that in a condensed and short week is a big ask.”

