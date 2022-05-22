Membership : Access or Sign Up
'My goalkeeper was attacked. So I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City'

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard fumes after Robin Olsen is assaulted during a pitch invasion, with the club promising an indefinite ban.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 May 2022, 7:56 PM
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE promised to issue an indefinite stadium ban to the supporter who assaulted Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen during the pitch invasion which followed the club being crowned Premier League champions.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard revealed in his post-match press conference that Olsen, who was making his debut for the injured Emi Martinez, suffered an injury after the full-time whistle.

City were quick to issue a statement condemning the actions of the person/persons involved.

After some other high-profile incidents with fans on the pitch over the last week, when asked if his own players managed to return to the dressing room safely Gerrard said: “No is the answer to that. My goalkeeper was attacked. So I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City.”

Asked about Olsen’s condition, the Villa supremo added: “We’re going to check on him.”

A Manchester City club statement read: “Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.

“The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

