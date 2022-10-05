Rocco Vata strikes with volley for Celtic in Uefa Youth League

HIGHLY RATED YOUNGSTER Rocco Vata scored a volley from a corner kick delivery for Celtic in the Uefa Youth League today against RB Leipzig. The 17-year-old Ireland youth international struck with just two minutes on the clock. With 25 minutes left, the Hoops led the tie 2-1.
The attacking midfielder, who has played for Ireland at U18, U17 and U15 level, is the son of former Celtic defender and Albanian international Rudi Vata.
He qualifies to play for Ireland through his Dublin-born grandmother, Ann, on his mother’s side. Vata also qualifies for Albania, Scotland and Montenegro.
