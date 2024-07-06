Ireland U21 star joins Watford after 'earlier than expected' Celtic exit

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Rocco Vata has signed for Watford FC after his “earlier than expected” departure from Celtic.

Vata joins the Championship outfit on a four-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

The 19-year-old forward makes the move after progressing through the Hoops Academy, making six appearances and scoring one goal for the first-team.

Vata posted an interesting message on Instagram upon his exit. “My 12 years at Celtic comes to an end earlier than expected,” he wrote.

“I would like to thank all the staff I’ve worked with throughout the years for developing me into the player and person I am today. And the fans who believed in me and supported me. I wish Celtic all the best next year.”

Rocco Vata Instagram. Rocco Vata Instagram.

Vata, who has scored five goals in three recent appearances for the Ireland U21s, had earlier shared his joy in securing his next move.

“Delighted to have signed for Watford,” he posted. “Excited for the new challenge.

“See you soon Hornets.”