Kerry too strong for Clare, Cork survive extra-time against Tipp to reach Munster MFC final

KERRY WILL TAKE on Cork in the Munster minor championship final, after both sides booked their place in the decider this evening.

Cork came out on top of a thrilling clash with Tipperary after extra time, while Kerry were comfortable winners against Clare.

After a tight first half, Kerry finished strong to win 3-16 to 1-6 in Quilty.

The two sides traded points across the opening stages, with the scores level at 0-3 each approaching the 20 minute mark.

Clare then moved ahead when Conor Burke’s pointed free was followed by the opening goal of the game, scored by Gareth Murphy.

Clare take the lead in the Munster MFC Semi-Final!



Long ball from Ruben Fallon finds Gareth Murphy who rifles it to the back of the net

That goal was the difference at half-time, with the Banner leading 1-5 to 0-5.

However Kerry made a blistering start to the second period, getting a goal back through Gearóid White before Kevin Griffin hit 1-1 without reply, pushing the Kingdom four points up within the first five minutes of the restart

From there Kerry drove on, and by the time White hit his second goal in the 55th minute they were 3-14 to 1-6 ahead, adding two further points as they powered to a 16-point win.

This evening’s other semi-final went to extra time after Tipperary landed a dramatic equalising score against Cork with the last kick of the game in Thurles.

Ned O’Meara’s late point brought Tipperary to 0-16, level with Cork’s 1-13 at the end of normal time.

Tipperary fought from five points down in the second half, following a closely contested first half – with Tipperary one point up (0-8 to 0-7) at the break.

Donagh Flynn found the net for Cork with a stunning goal in 55th minute, moving his team five points up, but Tipperary wrestled their way back into the game to force extra time.

"Kinda like something Maradona would do!"



Donagh Flynn scores a Goal of the Year contender for @OfficialCorkGAA in the @MunsterGAA MFC Semi-Final. Incredible! 🔴⚪️



Watch Extra-Time live now on

Cork scored the first two points of extra time but the sides were level again come the break at 1-19 to 0-19.

Cork then landed the decisive blow when they struck for another goal nine minutes into the second half, Joe Miskella’s strike pushing the Rebels three clear, winning 2-17 to 0-20.

Cork's winning goal with just 35 seconds remaining through Joe Miskella!



Heartbreak for Tipperary after 80 minutes of fantastic football. What a great game

The Munster MFC final takes place on 23 May.

Kerry and Cork went head-to-head just last week, with the Kingdom running out comfortable winners on a scoreline of 2-18 to 2-8 in Páirc Uí Rinn.