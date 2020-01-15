10-try Rockwell cruise past High School Clonmel to secure quarter-final

Rockwell College 66

CBS High School Clonmel 0

ROCKWELL COLLEGE CRUISED through this opening round clash in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup tie at Musgrave Park.

Awaiting Rockwell in the quarter-finals are Bandon Grammar School, with that tie down to be played in two weeks’ time.

Rockwell began this one with intent and they got the opening try of the game after less than two minutes played. Adam Maher reacted quickly to intercept a Clonmel pass before finishing, with John O’Sullivan kicking the conversion.

Rockwell College fans [file photo]. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Rockwell scored their second try when Matthew Burke powered over the line, as his side began to look commanding. There was only one side in this encounter in the opening half and indeed Rockwell were to find a few more tries before the interval.

Joshua O’Dwyer scored with a great run to the corner, while Peter Wall put the finishing touches to some good work by Dean Fanning. Both O’Dwyer and Wall had a pair of tries each, as Rockwell were totally dominant to earn a 40-0 advantage at the half-time break.

The pattern remained the same, as Rockwell scored another try moments into the second half courtesy of Burke.

That was before substitute Kevin Grogan came on to finish a try in the right-hand corner. It was turning into a procession for Rockwell by the midway point of the second half, with Ben McCarthy also touching down. O’Dwyer then went over to complete his hat-trick, as Rockwell capped off a very comfortable day at the office.

Rockwell College scorers:

Tries: Joshua O’Dwyer (3), Matthew Burke (2), Peter Wall (2), Adam Maher, Kevin Grogan, Ben McCarthy

Cons: John O’Sullivan (8)

ROCKWELL: Joshua O’Dwyer: Peter Wall, Sam Tarleton, Alan Flannery, Tom Tobin, John O’Sullivan, Adam Maher: Dylan Foley, Dean Fanning, Matthew Burke, Luke Fogarty, Brian O’Dea, Cathal Kelly, Richard Anglim, Liam Shine.

Replacements: Cian Meaney, Jamie Browne, Jack Heffernan, Mikey Bergin, Kevin Grogan, Oisin Fagan, Ben McCarthy, Michael Mulligan, Henry Buttimer, Robert Wall.

HIGH SCHOOL CLONMEL: Aidan Hickey: Zac Cahalane, Emre Yasar, Jack O’Loughlin, Rowen McDonald, James Morris, Ross Slattery: Tim Nugent, Liam Ryan, Conall Ryan, Kian Lonergan, Josh Dolan, Cian Walsh, Brandon Delicato, Oran Ryan.

Replacements: Taine Walters, John Askins, Dylan Olney, Rian McCormack, Michael Dillon, Lekan Oki, Eoghan Ryan, Shane Ryan, Cormac McNamara, Stephen O’Leary, Michael O’Donnell, Chris Ryan, Thomas Shanahan.

Referee: Paudie Sheehan (MAR).