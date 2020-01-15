This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10-try Rockwell cruise past High School Clonmel to secure quarter-final

The Tipperary men have secured a Munster Schools Senior Cup clash with Bandon Grammar.

By John O'Shea Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 2:50 PM
57 minutes ago 2,305 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4966781

Rockwell College 66

CBS High School Clonmel 0

ROCKWELL COLLEGE CRUISED through this opening round clash in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup tie at Musgrave Park.

Awaiting Rockwell in the quarter-finals are Bandon Grammar School, with that tie down to be played in two weeks’ time.

Rockwell began this one with intent and they got the opening try of the game after less than two minutes played. Adam Maher reacted quickly to intercept a Clonmel pass before finishing, with John O’Sullivan kicking the conversion.

rockwell-supporters Rockwell College fans [file photo]. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Rockwell scored their second try when Matthew Burke powered over the line, as his side began to look commanding. There was only one side in this encounter in the opening half and indeed Rockwell were to find a few more tries before the interval.

Joshua O’Dwyer scored with a great run to the corner, while Peter Wall put the finishing touches to some good work by Dean Fanning. Both O’Dwyer and Wall had a pair of tries each, as Rockwell were totally dominant to earn a 40-0 advantage at the half-time break.

The pattern remained the same, as Rockwell scored another try moments into the second half courtesy of Burke.

That was before substitute Kevin Grogan came on to finish a try in the right-hand corner. It was turning into a procession for Rockwell by the midway point of the second half, with Ben McCarthy also touching down. O’Dwyer then went over to complete his hat-trick, as Rockwell capped off a very comfortable day at the office.

Rockwell College scorers:

Tries: Joshua O’Dwyer (3), Matthew Burke (2), Peter Wall (2), Adam Maher, Kevin Grogan, Ben McCarthy

Cons: John O’Sullivan (8)

ROCKWELL: Joshua O’Dwyer: Peter Wall, Sam Tarleton, Alan Flannery, Tom Tobin, John O’Sullivan, Adam Maher: Dylan Foley, Dean Fanning, Matthew Burke, Luke Fogarty, Brian O’Dea, Cathal Kelly, Richard Anglim, Liam Shine.

Replacements: Cian Meaney, Jamie Browne, Jack Heffernan, Mikey Bergin, Kevin Grogan, Oisin Fagan, Ben McCarthy, Michael Mulligan, Henry Buttimer, Robert Wall.

HIGH SCHOOL CLONMEL: Aidan Hickey: Zac Cahalane, Emre Yasar, Jack O’Loughlin, Rowen McDonald, James Morris, Ross Slattery: Tim Nugent, Liam Ryan, Conall Ryan, Kian Lonergan, Josh Dolan, Cian Walsh, Brandon Delicato, Oran Ryan.

Replacements: Taine Walters, John Askins, Dylan Olney, Rian McCormack, Michael Dillon, Lekan Oki, Eoghan Ryan, Shane Ryan, Cormac McNamara, Stephen O’Leary, Michael O’Donnell, Chris Ryan, Thomas Shanahan.

Referee: Paudie Sheehan (MAR).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John O'Shea
johnoshea2603@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie