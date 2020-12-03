The Rodchenkov Affair wins William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2020

Rodchenkov's story was also told in the 2017 documentary Icarus.

Rodchenkov's story was also told in the 2017 documentary Icarus.

THE RODCHENKOV AFFAIR, a first-person account from the doctor at the heart of Russia’s state-sponsored doping programme, has won the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year award for 2020.

The book, written by Dr Grigory Rodchenkov — familiar to many from the critically-acclaimed documentary Icarus — was announced as this year’s winner on Thursday afternoon.

It topped a five-book shortlist which also included Ruqsana Begum’s Born Fighter; The World Beneath Their Feet by Scott Ellsworth; Ashley Grey’s The Unforgiven; and The Breath of Sadness: On Love, Grief and Cricket by Ian Ridley.

Rodchenkov’s prize is £30,000 and a leather-bound copy of his book, while each of the shortlisted authors will receive £3,000 and a leather-bound copy of their book.

Publishers Penguin describe The Rodchenkov Affair as “the full, unadulterated story that was first glimpsed in Bryan Fogel’s award-winning documentary and still continues to captivate and shock the world” and a “breathtakingly candid journey [which] reveals a rigged system of flawed individuals, brazen deceit and impossible moral choices”.

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.