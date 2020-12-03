BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

The Rodchenkov Affair wins William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2020

Dr Grigory Rodchenkov’s exploration of Russian state-sponsored doping wins 2020 award.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 2:17 PM
24 minutes ago 309 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5287565
Rodchenkov's story was also told in the 2017 documentary Icarus.
Rodchenkov's story was also told in the 2017 documentary Icarus.
Rodchenkov's story was also told in the 2017 documentary Icarus.

THE RODCHENKOV AFFAIR, a first-person account from the doctor at the heart of Russia’s state-sponsored doping programme, has won the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year award for 2020.

The book, written by Dr Grigory Rodchenkov — familiar to many from the critically-acclaimed documentary Icarus — was announced as this year’s winner on Thursday afternoon.

It topped a five-book shortlist which also included Ruqsana Begum’s Born Fighter; The World Beneath Their Feet by Scott Ellsworth; Ashley Grey’s The Unforgiven; and The Breath of Sadness: On Love, Grief and Cricket by Ian Ridley.

Rodchenkov’s prize is £30,000 and a leather-bound copy of his book, while each of the shortlisted authors will receive £3,000 and a leather-bound copy of their book.

Publishers Penguin describe The Rodchenkov Affair as “the full, unadulterated story that was first glimpsed in Bryan Fogel’s award-winning documentary and still continues to captivate and shock the world” and a “breathtakingly candid journey [which] reveals a rigged system of flawed individuals, brazen deceit and impossible moral choices”.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie