Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant extends contract to 2025

ULSTER FORWARDS RODDY Grant has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him at the province until at least 2025.

Born in Botswana, Grand previously worked with London Scottish and the Scottish Rugby Academy before a stint with Edinburgh as assistant forwards coach.

Advertisement

Grant moved to Ulster in 2019 and has helped Ulster turn their maul into a formidable weapon during his four years in Belfast.

“I feel Ulster is the best place for me to continue to strive to be one of the best coaches in the world,” Grant said.

“I have huge respect for the players, and I feel proud of where we have got to as a forward pack, and as a team, and I believe we can still improve.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland added: “It is terrific that Roddy has signed on again. In the four years Roddy has been in Ulster, he has had a huge influence. “His coaching is detailed but also passionate, and this has helped the players really progress as individuals and as a unit to produce consistently high levels of performance that he and they can be very proud of.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!