Rodgers leads Packers to victory over Lions

AARON RODGERS LED the way as the Green Bay Packers edged the Detroit Lions 23-22 in Monday night’s NFL action.

It might not have been pretty, but the Green Bay Packers are now the best team in the NFC North after Monday’s victory.

Both Green Bay and Detroit entered the clash with just one loss each and the winner would not only begin to separate themselves from the bunch but show they can be a true contender — an improvement from last year when both the Lions and Packers missed the playoffs.

Rodgers inspired the Packers to a narrow win in a back-and-forth game highlighted by some impressive throws and lots of field goals.

Packers quarterback Rodgers finished 24-of-39 passing for 283 yards and two touchdowns with one interception as Green Bay improved to 5-1.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, who started the game on fire, went 18-of-32 passing for 265 yards with the team falling to 2-2-1.

