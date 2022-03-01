Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 1 March 2022
Referees chief Riley apologises to Everton over Rodri incident in Man City defeat

VAR official Chris Kavanagh decided to take no action despite Rodri clearly using his upper arm to the control the ball in City’s penalty area.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 11:34 AM
Rodri's clear handball against Everton.
REFEREES CHIEF MIKE Riley has personally apologised to Everton manager Frank Lampard for mistakes made in Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City.

Lampard blasted VAR official Chris Kavanagh for being a “professional who cannot do his job right” after the 1-0 loss to the Premier League champions at Goodison Park.

Kavanagh failed to advise referee Paul Tierney over a handball by Rodri which would have given the Toffees a late chance of a penalty equaliser.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale wrote to the Premier League on Monday with the club’s concerns and demanded an apology.

The PA news agency understands Riley, managing director of Professional Game Match Officials Limited, subsequently called both Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright to apologise for the mistakes made around the incident.

After the match Lampard said: “The decision is incredible and that loses us the opportunity to get what we deserved.

“That’s a VAR call. That’s Chris Kavanagh. It wouldn’t have needed more than five seconds to know it was a penalty.

“He (Kavanagh) should have either told the referee to give it or told him to go look at it.

Press Association

