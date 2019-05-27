This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I was vomiting' - Brazilian wonderkid suffered from anxiety over Real Madrid move

Rodrygo was unsure whether Santos and his national side’s officials would allow him bid farewell to fans before linking up with the Spanish club.

By The42 Team Monday 27 May 2019, 6:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,081 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4656744
Rodyrgo will link up with the Spanish club later this summer.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
BRAZILIAN TEENAGER RODRYGO Goes has admitted he was so anxious about saying goodbye to Santos fans before his summer move to Real Madrid, he was physically sick as a result.

The 18-year-old, known simply as Rodrygo, said he did not know whether Santos and his national side’s officials were willing to let him bid farewell to his fans before he makes his long-awaited €45 million switch to the Spanish capital.

His anxiety stemmed from a call up to the Brazilian Olympic squad for the Toulon Tournament in southern France, which takes place between 1-15 June and features invited national teams composed of under-21 players.

This initially meant the forward, who has emerged through the Santos youth ranks, would be denied the chance to say goodbye to the club’s supporters in a clasico against Corinthians on 12 June. 

However, since the squad announcement, an agreement has been reached between the Brazilian Football Confederation and Santos officials, meaning Rodrygo will be given the chance to say his farewell to the club’s fans before moving to Spain. 

In an interview conducted after Santos’ 0-0 draw with Internacional, the youngster revealed the uncertainty induced a serious bout of anxiety.

I was with the squad, and I even felt bad at night,” he told Premiere. “I was vomiting, with a lot of inflammation in the throat.

“I think I was anxious to know if I was going to continue here (at Santos) or not. 

“Thank God everything went well and my farewell remains on (June) 12.”

Rodrygo was a boyhood Real Madrid fan, and will realise a life-long ambition when he moves to the Bernabeu over the coming months. The deal was initially announced last summer.

But he could not hide his delight once his final Santos appearance in front of his own fans was confirmed ahead of next month’s derby. 

“Yes [it is good news],” he said, “not only for the Santos fans, but for me too.

“My will was to stay until June 12 and play the ‘clasico’ against Corinthinas at the Vila (Santos Stadium) and I’m going to stay.”

