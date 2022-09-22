Membership : Access or Sign Up
ROG gets six-week touchline ban for 'disrespecting the authority of a match official'

The Ireland legend is suspended until 31 October.

Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
THE FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL, Ronan O’Gara, has picked up a six-week touchline ban after ‘he disrespected the authority of a match official’ during La Rochelle’s Top 14 game against Lyon, two weeks ago.

It is the second time O’Gara has received a suspension of this nature after he was banned for two weeks last season.

The official LNR statement read: “Mr Ronan O’Gara has been found responsible of ‘action against a match official’ and more particularly of ‘disrespecting the authority of a match official’.

“It is on the higher degree of the scale of gravity, meaning a suspension of 6 weeks.

“After taking into account the aggravating circumstance (his disciplinary record), the penalty was increased by two weeks.

“After taking into account the mitigating circumstances (acknowledgment of guilt,
conduct before and during the hearing), the sanction was reduced by two weeks.

“Mr. Ronan O’Gara is suspended for six weeks. Consequently, Mr. Ronan O’Gara’s suspension will end on October 31, 2022.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie