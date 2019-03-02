This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roger Federer wins 'special' 100th title in Dubai to complete elite centurion duo

The 20-time Grand Slam champion joins Jimmy Connors as the only two men to have won 100 titles.

By AFP Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 5:33 PM
9 minutes ago 233 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4521324
100 not out: Federer lifts the trophy.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
100 not out: Federer lifts the trophy.
100 not out: Federer lifts the trophy.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

ROGER FEDERER WROTE another “special” page of history as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday at the Dubai Championships to win the 100th title of his career.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner claimed a record eighth trophy at the Aviation Club.

The Swiss second seed was untouchable throughout much of the 69-minute final as he gained revenge for his fourth-round Australian Open defeat by the 11th-ranked Greek youngster.

“It’s so special to win my eighth here combined with 100,” Federer said. “I had tough opponents all the way through — right up to Stefanos today.

“He’s already having a great career, the game is in good hands.”

Federer joins Jimmy Connors (109) as the only other man to have won 100 titles.

His 99th trophy came last October at his home event in Basel.

He missed out on his century at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals and the Australian Open.

Federer has had to work hard this week, winning in three sets over Philipp Kohlschreiber and Fernando Verdasco.

Tsitsipas saw the end of an eight-match winning streak as he arrived in the Gulf with the Marseille title from last weekend.

Federer broke in the opening game of the final, but had to battle to claim the opening set.

Tsitsipas saved three set points in the final game before Federer — who faced two break points — finished off the set as Tsitsipas returned wide.

In the second, a break in the penultimate game for 5-4 and a service hold a game later were enough as Tsitsipas put a forehand into the net.

© – AFP, 2019

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Cork and Tipperary both make 4 switches as Kilkenny stay unchanged
    Cork and Tipperary both make 4 switches as Kilkenny stay unchanged
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    'I was blown away, totally overwhelmed. It was completely unexpected'
    FOOTBALL
    'What the f*** are you doing?': Brendan Rodgers stunned by abuse from Celtic fans
    'What the f*** are you doing?': Brendan Rodgers stunned by abuse from Celtic fans
    'Fans can't win derbies in the office': Klopp determined to earn bragging rights for Reds fans
    Dortmund's Bundesliga title bid suffers another blow with surprise defeat
    IRELAND
    Michel Barnier says EU is open to negotiating on Brexit 'guarantees' but not on the backstop
    Michel Barnier says EU is open to negotiating on Brexit 'guarantees' but not on the backstop
    This Irish horror film about a strange sinkhole is your next big cinema scare
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie