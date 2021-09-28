Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 28 September 2021
Legendary Liverpool and England striker Roger Hunt dies aged 83

Hunt, who was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning line-up, scored an unrivalled 244 league goals for the Reds.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 12:47 PM
Roger Hunt.
Image: Liverpool FC
Image: Liverpool FC

LIVERPOOL’S RECORD LEAGUE goalscorer Roger Hunt has died aged 83, the club have announced.

The club said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account: “We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 – 2021.”

Hunt was born in Golborne, Cheshire on July 20, 1938.

He signed for Liverpool in July 1958 and made his final appearance for the club in December 1969.

Hunt was signed by Phil Taylor from non-league Stockton Heath but was kept on by Bill Shankly, and helped the club out of the old Second Division in 1962, going on to win league titles in 1964 and 1966.

He also won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 1965.

Hunt won 34 caps for England, scoring 18 goals, and earned his first under Walter Winterbottom in 1962 when Liverpool were still in the second tier.

In that season, he scored 41 goals in as many games for the Reds.

Hunt scored three goals in helping England get out of their group at the 1966 finals, and played in every game such was his importance to Sir Alf Ramsey’s team.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the late great: ”Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear.”

Press Association

