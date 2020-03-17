Roger Mayweather dies aged 58

ROGER MAYWEATHER HAS died at the age of 58, it has been confirmed.
He was a former world champion in addition to being the uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather.
In a 17-year career, he was a two-weight world champion.
In later years, he became an integral figure as nephew Floyd consolidated his reputation as one of the greatest boxers ever.
The news comes just a week after Josie Harris, mother to three of Floyd Mayweather’s children, was found dead in a southern California suburb.
Thank you for everything Black Mamba.— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) March 17, 2020
Rest in Peace Roger Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/MNt3nBbjMg
