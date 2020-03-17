Roger Mayweather dies aged 58

Roger Mayweather, uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather Jnr, has passed away.

Roger Mayweather, uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather Jnr, has passed away.

ROGER MAYWEATHER HAS died at the age of 58, it has been confirmed.

He was a former world champion in addition to being the uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather.

In a 17-year career, he was a two-weight world champion.

In later years, he became an integral figure as nephew Floyd consolidated his reputation as one of the greatest boxers ever.

The news comes just a week after Josie Harris, mother to three of Floyd Mayweather’s children, was found dead in a southern California suburb.

Thank you for everything Black Mamba.



Rest in Peace Roger Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/MNt3nBbjMg — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) March 17, 2020

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!