Róisín Ní Riain is double European champion at Para Swimming Championships

RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN stormed to victory in her 100m backstroke final this evening to claim her second gold medal of the European Para Swimming Championships.

In a stacked race that featured the Olympic champion, Ní Riain held her own to take the top spot in Madeira with a time of 1:06.69.

This brings the Limerick native’s medal tally to three so far this championships with three events still to go.

“That was a pretty good swim, definitely some mistakes were made there but this is the kind of competition we come to that we get to learn from. There’s some cleaning up to do but hopefully that will come,” she had said after her heat.

Advertisement

Ní Riain is back in the pool tomorrow morning for her 400m freestyle heat where she will attempt to reach yet another final. In the evening, Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady will face off once again in the 50m freestyle final.