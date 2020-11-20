Galway star forward ruled out for All-Ireland semi-final while appeal lodged for key defender

GALWAY LADIES MUST prepare for their All-Ireland senior semi-final against Cork without the services of star forward Róisín Leonard, who is still ruled out with injury.

Leonard sustained an ankle injury during the summer which kept her out of the club championship with her side Corofin.

She played a key role in Galway’s charge to the All-Ireland final last year, nailing an incredible free off the ground to defeat Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Leonard’s injury ruled her out Galway’s recent championship victories over Tipperary and Monaghan and her absence will be a huge loss for Tim Rabbitt’s side in their final-four clash with Cork on Sunday, 6 December at the LIT Gaelic Grounds [throw-in, 1.30pm].

“I think she has to undergo an operation in the next few weeks,” Galway’s Charlotte Cooney told the media today.

She’s a huge loss, she’s a sensational player. You saw her play last year, we get so many scores from her. She’s brilliant, and it’s so disappointing for her. She missed out on her club championship as well and it’s a really tough year for her.

“But she’s a super player, she has great determination and great drive. To be fair now we still have Tracey [Leonard]. Olivia Divilly has stepped up taking frees and has been super at taking them for her club, so there are still a lot of girls there able to step up to it.”

Cooney added that her side have also lodged an appeal on behalf of her sister Fabienne, who was sent off in their narrow victory over Monaghan last week.

She was dismissed just before half-time following an altercation with Monaghan’s Muireann Atkinson which resulted in Cooney getting a red card.

UPDATE@TG4TV All-Ireland semi-finals



Senior:@ArmaghLGFA v @dublinladiesg - Sat November 28, Kingspan Breffni, 4.30pm - Live on TG4



Inter:@Clarelgfa v @meathladiesMLGF - Sat November 28, MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm - Live on LGFA Facebookhttps://t.co/aR9KdiR3sn — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) November 20, 2020

Elsewhere, the other senior All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Armagh has been switched from Semple Stadium to Kingspan Breffni in Cavan on Saturday [throw-in, 4.30pm].

