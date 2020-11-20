BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

Galway star forward ruled out for All-Ireland semi-final while appeal lodged for key defender

The Tribeswomen will take on Cork in their final-four clash.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 20 Nov 2020, 4:36 PM
36 minutes ago 816 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5273323
Róisín Leonard's absence will be a big loss for Galway.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Róisín Leonard's absence will be a big loss for Galway.
Róisín Leonard's absence will be a big loss for Galway.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GALWAY LADIES MUST prepare for their All-Ireland senior semi-final against Cork without the services of star forward Róisín Leonard, who is still ruled out with injury.

Leonard sustained an ankle injury during the summer which kept her out of the club championship with her side Corofin.

She played a key role in Galway’s charge to the All-Ireland final last year, nailing an incredible free off the ground to defeat Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Leonard’s injury ruled her out Galway’s recent championship victories over Tipperary and Monaghan and her absence will be a huge loss for Tim Rabbitt’s side in their final-four clash with Cork on Sunday, 6 December at the LIT Gaelic Grounds [throw-in, 1.30pm].

“I think she has to undergo an operation in the next few weeks,” Galway’s Charlotte Cooney told the media today.

She’s a huge loss, she’s a sensational player. You saw her play last year, we get so many scores from her. She’s brilliant, and it’s so disappointing for her. She missed out on her club championship as well and it’s a really tough year for her.

“But she’s a super player, she has great determination and great drive. To be fair now we still have Tracey [Leonard]. Olivia Divilly has stepped up taking frees and has been super at taking them for her club, so there are still a lot of girls there able to step up to it.”

aig-lgfa-up-event Galway's Charlotte Cooney. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

Cooney added that her side have also lodged an appeal on behalf of her sister Fabienne, who was sent off in their narrow victory over Monaghan last week.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

She was dismissed just before half-time following an altercation with Monaghan’s Muireann Atkinson which resulted in Cooney getting a red card.

Elsewhere, the other senior All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Armagh has been switched from Semple Stadium to Kingspan Breffni in Cavan on Saturday [throw-in, 4.30pm].

AIG have launched an exclusive insurance offer for LGFA players and members. Dublin

Galway footballer, Charlotte Cooney, was on hand to launch the offer ahead of the All-Ireland Championship semi-finals. For exclusive benefits, visit the AIG website.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie