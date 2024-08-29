'There's more pressure and expectation. I try and bring it back to doing as well as I can'

RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN likes to keep it simple.

“For me, every time I go out to race, I treat it the same,” the star Paralympic swimmer says.

“My goal is always to give it my best, and hopefully come out with a PB because at the end of the day, that’s as much as I can do. I can’t control anyone else or anything else that’s happening.”

It’s been a pretty effective strategy. Ní Riain won five medals at the European Championships in April, two of those gold, and is a major prospect as Team Ireland kick off their campaign in Paris today.

She begins with the S13 100m Butterfly (heats from 10.11am, final 7.15pm Irish time), before returning to La Défense Arena for the S13 100m Backstroke tomorrow.

Those are her strongest events — she’s world champion in the latter — with the SM13 200m Individual Medley and SB13 100m Backstroke to follow next week.

This is the Limerick 19-year-old’s second Games: she raced six times in Tokyo, qualifying for five finals.

“I learned so much when I was there, I was only 16,” Ní Riain reflects.

“For me, the last time around, it was all about going, taking in everything and getting the experience. Even over the couple of years after that, Worlds and Europeans, I definitely think I’ve learned so much more every time I get out.

“I’m a bit older now, there’s definitely a little bit more pressure and expectation that comes with that. For me, I always try and bring it back to doing as well as I can do and being happy with that. At the end of the day, I go out there to swim my best, swim PBs and see where that gets me then.”

In a sharp contrast to the Covid-impacted Games, Ní Riain’s family and friends have travelled to Paris to support.

It’s showtime for 35-strong Team Ireland, with three years’ work coming down to a few short days. Tokyo silver medallist Nicole Turner and Derry teenager Derbhaile Brady are also in action in the pool this morning, while Ellen Keane looks to defend her title in the SB8 100m Breaststroke title tomorrow.

“That sometimes brings pressure in itself – the feeling of having to perform on the day,” says Ní Riain, who recently completed her first year of science teaching in University of Limerick.

“It’s just about being able to go out and keep a level head, not get too nervous. Being able to enjoy it as well is something that’s really important for me — go out and have a smile on my face before I stand up on the blocks each time.

“I’m there because I love what I’m doing and I love the sport of swimming at the end of the day. It’s just about remembering that, not getting too nervous, and that’s what will lead to being able to perform at my best.”

Ní Riain takes assurance from her process and goal-driven strategy working to date, and emphasises swimming with confidence.

“All the work that I’ve put in gives me the confidence to know that I’ve put it all in over the last couple of years and it will hopefully pay off on the day,” she concludes.

Watch this space.