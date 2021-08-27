Róisin Ní Riain claims another PB to finish fifth in 400m freestyle final

16-YEAR-OLD Róisin Ní Riain continued her hugely impressive Paralympic Games performance today by claiming another PB and a fifth-place finish in another final.

Ní Riain came home in 4.44.09 in the final of the women’s S13 400m freestyle. It was her third final of the week for the Limerick teenager, having already competed in the S13 butterfly and backstroke events in Tokyo.

Ukraine’s Anna Stetsenko dominated to take gold, despite being listed at ‘did not start’ as the swimmers took to the deck.

Stetsenko did ultimately appear and start, before taking the top honour ahead of Italy’s Carlotta Gilli and Australia’s Katja Dedeking.