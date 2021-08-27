Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 27 August 2021
Advertisement

Róisin Ní Riain claims another PB to finish fifth in 400m freestyle final

The Limerick teenager is having a memorable week in Tokyo.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Aug 2021, 12:39 PM
14 minutes ago 87 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5533323
Game face: Róisín Ní Ríain.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Game face: Róisín Ní Ríain.
Game face: Róisín Ní Ríain.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

16-YEAR-OLD Róisin Ní Riain continued her hugely impressive Paralympic Games performance today by claiming another PB and a fifth-place finish in another final. 

Ní Riain came home in 4.44.09 in the final of the women’s S13 400m freestyle. It was her third final of the week for the Limerick teenager, having already competed in the S13 butterfly and backstroke events in Tokyo. 

Ukraine’s Anna Stetsenko dominated to take gold, despite being listed at ‘did not start’ as the swimmers took to the deck. 

Stetsenko did ultimately appear and start, before taking the top honour ahead of Italy’s Carlotta Gilli and Australia’s Katja Dedeking. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie