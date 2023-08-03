Ní Riain wins gold at World Para Championships

RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN has added to her medal tally at the Para Swimming World Championships by taking gold in the 100m backstroke final this evening.

In a personal best swim of 1:06:62 the Limerick swimmer edged out her competition by 0.09 of a second to be crowned world champion.

“I really don’t know what to say to be honest, I’m absolutely delighted with that swim,” Ní Riain said.

Bruce White / INPHO Ireland’s Roisin Ni Riain. Bruce White / INPHO / INPHO

“Very unexpected but it’s a lovely surprise. I think after that 100m breaststroke I felt like I had something to prove after missing the bronze by just a half a second so I’m glad that I was able to come out tonight and prove that point.”

On Monday, Ní Riain won a silver medal while clocking a new personal best in the 100m butterfly final (S13), booking her place at Paris 2024 in the process.

Tomorrow Nicole Turner and Barry McClements are back in the pool on day five of the championships.

Both swimmers have heats in the morning session and will look to progress to their respective finals in the evening.

Report courtesy of Paralympics Ireland.

