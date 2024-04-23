Ní Riain adds 100m Breaststroke gold to Butterfly silver at European Para Championships

RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN has clinched a gold medal in the 100m Breaststroke final at the European Para Championships in Madeira.

The Limerick swimmer, who also won silver in the 100m Butterfly on Sunday, clocked a personal best time of 1:18.00 to add to her haul.

“That was a pretty good swim, happy with the time and a great race,” Ní Riain said after the race. “I always think the hundred breaststroke is a fun one for me just to get out and race. I love the event so I’m very pleased with that.”

Ireland’s Nicole Turner and Barry McClements will make their first appearances at the championships in today’s morning session and will hope to progress to the finals in their respective events 200m IM Heat and 100m Butterfly Heat.

Dearbhaile Brady will also be in action, hoping to progress to her second final in the 200 IM event.

Deaten Registe will make his European Championships debut in the evening session. He has a direct final in the 100m Breaststroke at 17:57.

European

10:05: Nicole Turner – 200m IM Heat (event 59)

10:05: Dearbhaile Brady – 200m IM Heat (event 59)

10:18: Barry McClements – 100m Butterfly Heat (event 60)

17:57: Deaten Registe – 100m Breaststroke Final (event 52)

