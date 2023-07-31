Ní Riain wins World Para silver medal and books slot at Paris 2024

RÓISÍN NI Riain has won a silver medal at the Para Swimming World Championships, clocking a new personal best in the 100m Butterfly Final (S13) to book her place at Paris 2024.

Ní Riain’s time of 1:06.00 saw her shave over two seconds off her previous fastest time to claim silver. A gold or silver medal at the championships means that that athlete’s country wins a slot for Paris 2024.

“I’m really shocked to be honest,” said Ní Riain.

“I love this swim as it’s not too much pressure for me. That’s my first PB in that event since Tokyo, I’ve been stuck there for a while so it’s nice to get a PB. I think this was kind of unexpected tonight, but it came as a nice surprise, but it definitely takes some of the pressure off for the rest of the week.”

Ni Riain is scheduled to swim in five events over the course of the week at the Para Swimming World Championships, two of which could lead to more finals for the Limerick swimmer. Her next event, the 100m Breaststroke Final (S13) is tomorrow evening, Tuesday, at 8.15pm.

