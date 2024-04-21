Advertisement
Ireland's Róisín Ní Riain. Bruce White/INPHO
on the podium

Ní Riain clinches silver medal in 100m Butterfly at Para European Championships

Derry’s Dearbhaile Brady also featured in this evening’s 100m Backstroke final.
8.03pm, 21 Apr 2024
RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN secured a silver medal in the final of the 100m Butterfly at the Para European Championships in Madeira.

The Limerick swimmer clocked 1:06.32 in the final which was close to her personal best time of 1:06:00.

“I think maybe I would have liked the time to be a little bit faster,” she said after the race. “I’ll have to go back and have a look and see what I can improve going forward for the rest of the year and leading into the summer.”

Derry’s Dearbhaile Brady also featured at the Championships this evening in the 100m Backstroke final, finishing seventh in a time of 1:50.58.

Ní Ríain will be back in action again tomorrow in the 100m Breaststroke final at 19.43.

