Marcos Rojo and Boca teammates questioned by Brazilian police after brawl

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED defender Marcos Rojo was among five Boca Junior players accused of assault, causing bodily harm and destruction of public property following the Argentine club’s match with Brazilians Atletico Mineiro.

The entire Boca Juniors delegation of players, coaches and officials was taken to a police station in Belo Horizonte to give statements following the chaotic end to Tuesday night’s Copa Libertadores last-16 clash.

After the match, won 3-1 on penalties by Mineiro following 0-0 draws in both legs, a mass brawl broke out in the tunnel, with police firing tear gas to subdue it.

The match referee was also assaulted.

According to the Minas Gerais state military police, at least eight people, including five players, were identified using security footage at the Mineirao stadium.

As well as Rojo, who joined Boca in February after almost seven years at United, Javier Garcia, Carlos Zambrano, Carlos Izquierdoz and Sebastian Villa were the other players charged, along with goalkeeping coach Fernando Gayoso and two officials.

Boca Juniors are not taking their #Libertadores elimination lightly.. pic.twitter.com/Z5cAID82Ln — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) July 21, 2021

The eight people identified were asked to attend a police station to give statements but the entire Boca delegation went.

Boca were angered during the match when they had a goal disallowed, an incident that sparked a clash between the two benches.

According to Mineiro’s press office, Boca players smashed everything in their path and threw objects as they returned through the tunnel to their changing room.

Stadium security agents responded to the vandalism and a fight broke out in which objects, including a metal fountain, were thrown.

Police fired tear gas to break up the fight, resulting in several members of the Boca delegation running back outside for fresh air.

Boca were due to return home during the early hours of Wednesday morning but coach Miguel Angel Russo said they would only do so with a full complement of players and staff.

