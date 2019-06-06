This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'These four women have played so well and earned their right to play on the biggest stage'

Sexism row stirs as women’s French Open semi-finals are moved away from showpiece court in ‘unfair and inappropriate’ rescheduling.

By AFP Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 10:01 PM
42 minutes ago 1,381 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4671682
A near empty center court Philippe Chatrier as rain washes out some of this week's French Open action.
Image: Pavel Golovkin
A near empty center court Philippe Chatrier as rain washes out some of this week's French Open action.
A near empty center court Philippe Chatrier as rain washes out some of this week's French Open action.
Image: Pavel Golovkin

THE FRENCH OPEN was plunged into a sexism row on Thursday after the decision to move the women’s semi-finals away from the tournament’s showpiece court was blasted as “unfair and inappropriate”.

After torrential rain washed out all of Wednesday’s play, the last two women’s quarter-finals were played Thursday with the semi-finals pushed back a day until Friday.

However, the semi-final between Ashleigh Barty and Amanda Anisimova will be played on Court Suzanne Lenglen while Johanna Konta’s match with Marketa Vondrousova has been shifted to the smaller 5,000-seater Court Simonne-Mathieu.

The men’s semis between Roger Federer against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic taking on Dominic Thiem will be played on the main, 14,000-seat Court Philippe Chatrier as planned.

“We are extremely disappointed by the scheduling of both women’s semifinals on outside courts,” said WTA chief executive Steve Simon.

The four women who have played so well and made it this far have earned their right to play on the biggest stage.

“We believe other solutions were possible which would have been to the benefit of fans as well as all players.”

Both women’s semi-finals were originally scheduled for Thursday on the rebuilt Chatrier Court with the final on Saturday.

Men’s semi-finals day is Friday and Sunday is the traditional day for their championship match.

But Wednesday’s washout, which also saw two men’s quarter-finals played a day late on Thursday, caused havoc with the schedule.

Complicating the picture further is the threat of more rain on Friday which could even raise the prospect of the women’s final being move to Sunday and the men’s to Monday.

Tournament director Guy Forget had admitted that moving the women’s semi-finals to smaller courts could be seen as controversial.

“You’re afraid that some players might feel that it’s a lack of respect or we are just trying to diminish it — no,” he said.

Ideally, when you see historically what has happened in the tournament, we try to be fair to everyone.”

Anisimova, just 17, and the youngest player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Nicole Vaidisova at the 2007 Australian Open, said she had no objections to playing on a smaller court.

“Actually, I’m really happy that I get to play tomorrow,” said the American, who is the first player born in the 2000s to get to the last-four of a major.

“I don’t have to wait a whole day, because I get really eager to want to go on the court, so I’m happy I get to play tomorrow.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie