Monday 30 August 2021
Bohs sign Irish underage international Idowu following release by Cardiff

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is back in Dublin, having played for both St Kevin’s Boys and St Joseph’s earlier in his youth.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Aug 2021, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,272 Views 0 Comments
Roland Idowu signs on the dotted line with Bohs.
BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED Republic of Ireland underage international Roland Idowu, who was released by English Championship club Cardiff City earlier this summer.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder began his youth career in Dublin with both St Kevin’s Boys and St Joseph’s before joining Southampton’s academy in 2018.

Idowu, who can also operate on the wing, moved to Cardiff last September but despite a number of impressive cameos for the Bluebirds’ U23s, they opted against retaining his services ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The attacker has represented Ireland at U16, U17 and U18 level.

Welcoming Idowu to Dalymount Park, Bohs manager Keith Long said: “I am delighted to capture the signature of Roland.

“He is a talented player with a good pedigree and will be a very good addition to our squad.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Roland and are excited about the potential he can bring to the team.

“At 19 years of age, he is a very level-headed young lad, who is very keen to play for the club and showcase his talents.”

