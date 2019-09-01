This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Man City star on target as Roma and Lazio share derby spoils

Aleksandar Kolarov came back to haunt his former club in an entertaining game.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 7:47 PM
Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov
LAZIO AND ROMA drew 1-1 in the Derby della Capitale in Serie A on Sunday, a thrilling game in which the woodwork was hit an incredible six times — a Serie A record since Opta began recording such data in 2003-04.

Lucas Leiva’s third-minute volley rattled the post and Nicolo Zaniolo also hit the frame of the goal before Roma took the lead in the 17th minute.

Ex-Lazio left-back Aleksandar Kolarov slotted in a penalty awarded after Edin Dzeko’s cross was blocked by the arm of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, giving Roma their 1-0 advantage.

Lazio’s front two struck the same post in quick succession, Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa denied, before fine margins continued to rule a chaotic derby when Roma’s Zaniolo hit the woodwork for the second time.

Simone Inzaghi’s men levelled in the 58th minute. Kolarov was robbed by Milinkovic-Savic, who sent Immobile clear and the striker cleverly fed Luis Alberto to smash home.

Remarkably the woodwork would come into play again as Lazio’s Marco Parolo curled a glorious effort on to the face of the crossbar with four minutes to go.

Lazio then thought they had won it in added time when Manuel Lazzari hammered in, but substitute Jony had run offside to deliver the low cross from the byline.

