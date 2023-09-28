Heavy Roma defeat makes for Jose Mourinho's worst ever start to a league campaign

Serie A: Genoa 4-1 Roma

JOSE MOURINHO’S ROMA fell to their third Serie A defeat of the season, 4-1 at Genoa on Thursday, leaving the capital side just above the relegation zone.

Former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea coach Mourinho is having the worst start to his coaching career with five points in six matches.

“We started this match badly, we reacted to equalise and then we lost Diego (Llorente) and that changed the face of the match, our organisation,” said Mourinho.

“There are so many things to say, we’re missing important players like Chris Smalling, we don’t have the solidity of last season.

“We have to get out of this situation with this group which has its qualities and its faults.”

Roma were reeling after Albert Gudmundsson fired the north-western port side ahead after five minutes before Bryan Cristante hauled them back into the game with an equaliser after 22 minutes.

But Genoa came out firing after the break with Gudmundsson and Morten Thorsby combining superbly to set up Mateo Retegui to finish off with a half-volley.

Thorsby added a third after 74 minutes with Junior Messias sending in the fourth seven minutes later through a porous Roman defence.

Watching from the stands, Roma legend Francesco Totti left the Luigi-Ferraris stadium after Genoa’s fourth goal.

Aiming for a return to the Champions League next season, Mourinho’s side find themselves looking over their shoulders towards the relegation zone.

Roma are 16th with five points from six games, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan, and only two clear of Udinese who currently occupy 18th place.

Genoa jumped to 11th place with seven points after their second win of the season.

La Liga: Osasuna 0-2 Atlético Madrid

Alamy Stock Photo Atléti celebrate Antoine Griezmann's opener. Alamy Stock Photo

In Spain, Atlético Madrid backed up their impressive derby victory over Real Madrid at the weekend with a 2-0 win at Osasuna in La Liga on Thursday.

The three points took Diego Simeone’s side up to fifth place, six points behind surprise leaders Girona with a game in hand.

“In the first half we were better, we controlled the game better, but in the second I think that fatigue made us lose strength,” said Simeone.

Atlético dominated the opening period and deservedly took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to a left-footed drive from French international Antoine Griezmann.

Osasuna battled hard in the second half and thought they had equalised when David Garcia headed home in the 75th minute.

However, the goal was ruled out and Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate was sent off for protesting.

“It’s a very clear goal, I told the referee and he sent me off,” said Arrasate.

Rodrigo Riquelme hit Atletico’s second goal in the 81st minute before a bad-tempered conclusion saw red cards for Atletico’s Alvaro Morata and Ezequiel Avila of Osasuna.

