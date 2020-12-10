BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 10 December 2020
Advertisement

Roma loan star on target as Leicester prevail

Quickfire first-half goals from Cengiz Under and Harvey Barnes ensured the Foxes earned victory.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,386 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5295991
Leicester City's Cengiz Under celebrates scoring.
Image: PA
Leicester City's Cengiz Under celebrates scoring.
Leicester City's Cengiz Under celebrates scoring.
Image: PA

LEICESTER EASED past AEK Athens 2-0 as they marched on in the Europa League to win their group.

Quickfire first-half goals from Cengiz Under and Harvey Barnes ensured the Foxes clinched top spot in Group G.

Brendan Rodgers’ side finished ahead of Braga, who beat Zorya Luhansk 2-0, and will be seeded in Monday’s draw for the last 32.

AEK Athens end their campaign bottom after losing five of their six games, including a 2-1 home defeat to the Foxes.

It was a breeze for the hosts, who were able to leave Jamie Vardy on the bench and were without the injured James Maddison, as they continue their impressive European and domestic efforts.

Under-pressure AEK boss Massimo Carrera had vowed his team would fight after three defeats in their last four games but they folded inside the first 14 minutes.

The Foxes started on top and opened the scoring after 12 minutes.

Youri Tielemans collected Luke Thomas’ pass and his cross should have been comfortably cleared by Stratos Svarnas.

Instead, the defender sliced the ball into the air for Roma loanee Under to lash in a fierce volley from 15 yards.

It got worse for the visitors almost immediately, as the Foxes probed down the left again and when Barnes cut inside his shot hit Ionut Nedelcearu to deflect in.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Two goals in in 133 seconds won the game but the Foxes went for more and Kelechi Iheanacho missed his kick in front of goal after Barnes picked him out.

Barnes tormented wing-back Stavros Vasilantonopoulos and with Danny Ward virtually a spectator in goal the hosts’ lead was never under threat.

They remained intent on adding to it and Wilfred Ndidi nodded wide before Panagiotis Tsintotas turned Dennis Praet’s fizzing drive over ahead of the break.

It was another European stroll as Leicester maintained their 100 per cent home record – with the Foxes also yet to concede at the King Power Stadium – during a routine second half.

The lively Under saw his effort comfortably saved by Tsintotas after more defensive sloppiness from AEK and Barnes’ strong run ended with the winger shooting wide.

Praet prodded wide with 18 minutes left and Tsintotas gathered Ayoze Perez’s close-range strike with Leicester in cruise control.

That they failed to find a third matter little as AEK’s fragile defence managed to hold firm and the visitors nearly grabbed a surprise late consolation when Nelson Oliveira ballooned over after Wes Morgan blocked his initial effort.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie