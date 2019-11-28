Roma star hit by coins in Europa League clash

ROMA’S LORENZO Pellegrini was hit by coins as the Italian club kept their Europa League last 32 hopes alive with a 3-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

Attacking midfielder Pellegrini had his head bandaged after he was struck by multiple coins with an hour of the game played after Jordan Veretout, Justin Kluivert and Edin Dzeko had claimed the advantage for the Serie A outfit in Turkey.

The visitors remain in contention for a knock-out spot and sit behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, who beat Austrians Wolfsberg 1-0, on goal difference with the Turkish side a point behind on seven.

Collated results from the fifth round of the Europa League group stage on Thursday:

Group A

Dudelange (LUX) 0 APOEL Nicosia (CYP) 2 (Matic 12-pen, Merkis 44)

Sevilla (ESP) 2 (Gil 61, Dabbu 90+2) Qarabag (AZE) 0

Group B

Lugano (SUI) 0 FC Copenhagen (DEN) 1 (Thomsen 27)

Malmo (SWE) 4 (Bengtsson 2, Rosenborg 48, 90+6, Rakip 57) Dynamo Kiev (UKR) 3 (Mykolenko 18, Tsygankov 39, Verbic 77)

Group C

Krasnodar (RUS) 1 (Ari 72-pen) Basel (SUI) 0

Trabzonspor (TUR) 0 Getafe (ESP) 1 (Mata 50)

Group D

Rosenborg (NOR) 1 (Johnsen 45) LASK Linz (AUT) 2 (Goiginger 20, Frieser 54)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) 4 (Luiz Phellype 9, Bruno Fernandes 16, 64-pen, Mathieu 43) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0

Group E

Lazio (ITA) 1 (Correa 24) CFR Cluj (ROM) 0

Celtic (SCO) 3 (Morgan 22, Christie 45+1, Johnston 74) Rennes (FRA) 1 (hUNOU 89)

Group F

Vitoria Guimaraes (POR) 1 (Ander Pereira 45+2) Standard Liege (BEL) 1 (Lestienne 40-pen)

Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Aubameyang 45+1) Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 2 (Kamada 55, 64)

Group G

Feyenoord (NED) 2 (Toornstra 33, Sinisterra 68) Rangers (SCO) 2 (Morelos 53, 65)

Young Boys (SUI) 1 (Fassnacht 6) Porto (POR) 2 (Aboubakar 76, 79)

Group H

Ferencvaros (HUN) 2 (Siger 23, Svarka 90+1) Espanyol (ESP) 2 (Melendo 31, Darder 90+6)

CSKA Moscow (RUS) 1 (Chalov 76) Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Keseru 66)

Group I

Olexandriya (UKR) 0 Wolfsburg (GER) 1 (Weghorst 45+1-pen)

Saint-Etienne (FRA) 0 Gent (BEL) 0

Group J

Wolfsberg (AUT) 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach (GER) 1 (Stindl 60)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) 0 Roma (ITA) 3 (Veretout 30-pen, Kluivert 41, Dzeko 45+1)

Group K

Braga (POR) 3 (Andre Horta 6, Paulinho 65, Fransergio 79) Wolves (ENG) 3 (Jimenez 14, Doherty 34, Traore 35)

Besiktas (TUR) 2 (Roco 75, Ljajic 90+2-pen) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Daniel 35)

Group L

AZ Alkmaar (NED) 2 (Druijf 88, 90+2) Partizan Belgrade (SRB) 2 (Asano 16, Soumah 27)

Astana (KAZ) 2 (Shomko 55, Bernard 62-og) Manchester United (ENG) 1 (Lingard 10)

