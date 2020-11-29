Romain Grosjean leaps away from burning car after first lap crash in Bahrain

The flames from which Romain Grosjean walked away.

The flames from which Romain Grosjean walked away.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN MIRACULOUSLY survived a huge crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix when his car hit the wall and burst into flames.

Frenchman Grosjean, 34, veered off the track after just three corners, hitting the barriers with an impact registering at 53G.

The sport held its breath as the TV cameras cut away from the flashpoint and the race was immediately stopped.

But Grosjean’s Haas team reported that the driver was out of the cockpit.

He was then pictured sitting in the medical car before gingerly heading towards a stretcher.

A replay then showed Grosjean frantically leaping out of his fireball inferno with the aid of a medical doctor.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Some seriously scary angles of Romain Grosjean's Bahrain crash.#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/pxAF97epjp — bear 🐻 (@beartorius) November 29, 2020

It emerged that his car sliced in half on impact, with one part of the car going through the other side of the barrier.

A Haas spokesperson said: “Romain has minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is OK. He is with the doctors now.”