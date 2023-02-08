Ntamack inspired by Sexton ahead of showdown with 'comfortable favorites' Ireland

FRANCE OUT-HALF ROMAIN Ntamack says Ireland are “comfortable favourites” for Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Dublin.

This weekend’s hosts are top of the World Rugby rankings with Ntamack’s outfit, who won a Grand Slam last year, second.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland, who eased past Wales last Saturday, will seek a record-breaking 13th straight home victory this Saturday while Les Bleus have won 14 straight — home or away — since their shock defeat to Scotland at the Stade de France in March 2021.

“They are world number one, it’s not for nothing,” 33-test playmaker Ntamack told AFP on Tuesday.

They are comfortably favourites. There’s no debate. They showed and proved that in round one against Wales.

“They’re good in all areas,” Ntamack added. “They have very few weaknesses, if any. It’s going to be an arm wrestle for 80 minutes.”

This year’s Six Nations has the shadow of the Rugby World Cup looming over it. Hosts France kick off the tournament against three-time winners New Zealand in Paris on 8 September.

Ntamack, 23, played down the pressure of the showpiece event.

“First things first, we’ll be happy to win on Saturday. It would mean that we’re still in line for a second Grand Slam. It’s really the objective,” he said.

“Beyond impressing, beyond thinking about the World Cup, if we want to defend our title and write history, it comes with a win in Ireland,” he added.

At the Stadio Olimpico last Sunday, Ntamack set up two tries for team-mates after a personally disappointing November campaign, despite French wins over World Cup holders South Africa, Australia and Japan.

“Those things happen. I know what I do well, what I do less well,” he said.

“It didn’t stop me sleeping. I’m happy to be back to my best,” he added.

James Crombie / INPHO Johnny Sexton and Roman Ntamack. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ntamack, son of former free-running France three-quarter Emile, plays his club rugby for record five-time Champions Cup winners Toulouse as his father did.

Nine of Ireland’s starting team last weekend — and 12 of their matchday 23 — play for Leinster, who have won that title on four occasions.

“They have played together for a while: 90% of them come from Leinster, they’re together for the whole year,” Ntamack said of Andy Farrell’s side.

“They know each other inside out. They’re great players who are used to playing big games,” he added.

In Rome, Ntamack and Toulouse team-mate Antoine Dupont reached a French record of 22 internationals together as a half-back partnership.

At Lansdowne Road they are likely to face 110-time capped out-half Johnny Sexton and his fellow Test centurion in scrum-half Conor Murray.

Of the pair of Ireland legends, Ntamack said: “They are players that we admire, who have lasted. Despite their age, they’re still performing well.

“It shows their efficiency in the Ireland shirt.

“It’s inspiring but it stops there. They are our opponents. Even if we respect them, we will try and beat them when we face them.”

On whether opposite number Sexton specifically could be considered a role model for his younger French counterpart, however, Ntamack added: “Obviously he is. When one sees his age and his quality…

He’s a role model for every rugby player, not just for out-halves. In every part of the game, he’s a great player and one sees that with Ireland: when he’s there, everything runs smoothly; when he’s not there, it’s a less well oiled machine.

“He’s a hugely important player.”

As for whether or not the battle for the world number-one spot has been lent any credence by France ahead of Saturday’s titanic encounter, Ntamack concluded: “No. Rankings are temporary things. Who is number one in a World Cup year is the one that lifts the trophy.”

– © AFP 2023, with additional reporting by Gavan Casey