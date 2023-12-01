France lock Taofifenua available for Six Nations after reversing international retirement

LYON SECOND ROW Romain Taofifenua will be available for France’s Six Nations campaign after changing his mind over his decision to retire from international rugby after the World Cup.

Taofifenua, 33, played in all five of France’s matches at the World Cup, starting just one against Uruguay.

On the evening of the narrow quarter-final defeat by South Africa, France coach Fabien Galthie announced the international retirements of both Taofifenua and La Rochelle prop Uini Atonio.

“What’s certain is that I played my last World Cup in France,” Taofinenua told French newspaper Le Progres.

“But after the brutal end we experienced, and with a bit of hindsight, it’s hard to say ‘stop’.

“I’ve had a lot of discussions recently with (forwards coach) William Servat. So, we’ll see.

“If the French national team needs me, I’ll be there.”

Taofifenua may add to his 49 caps when France kick off their Six Nations against Ireland in Marseille on 2 February.

