St Pat's sign former Man City prospect on loan from Turkish second tier

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Romal Palmer from Turkish club Göztepe.

The 25-year-old spent a decade at Manchester City’s academy before making 70 appearances in the English Championship with Barnsley.

he made 70 appearances in the EFL Championship between 2019 & 2022

A move to Turkey followed in the summer of 2022 and after time in the country’s second tier the Wigan-born player is aiming to find success with the Saints in the League of Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to getting things kick-started and seeing how it goes,” he told the club website.

“Seeing the team do so well last year and winning the [FAI] Cup was a big part of me wanting to come here. It looked like an amazing day and as a footballer you want to win cups and win medals.”

St Pat’s were beaten 3-1 by Shamrock Rovers in last night’s President’s Cup at Tallaght Stadium and manager Jon Daly is also waiting for news on the injury picked up by influential playmaker Chris Forrester after he was forced off with a jarred knee.

“It’s not the game to be taking chances, it would be different if there were three points on the line and you need those three points to finish off a league title or whatever, you’d maybe risk it, but not when there is nothing on the line for us,” Daly said.