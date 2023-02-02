Munster prop Salanoa links up with Ireland as tighthead cover

MUNSTER TIGHTHEAD PROP Roman Salanoa will link up with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad in Cardiff ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales as Tadhg Furlong continues to recover from a calf injury.

Furlong will miss the clash with Warren Gatland’s Welsh side as he continues to recover, with Connacht man Finlay Bealham starting in the number three shirt and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole providing back-up from the bench.

With Furlong still on the comeback trail, Farrell has now called on the uncapped Salanoa as additional tighthead cover.

Ireland have confirmed that the explosive 25-year-old will link up with the squad just for this weekend, with Farrell hoping Furlong will be fit in time to face France in Dublin on 9 February.

Hawaii native Salanoa looks set to take part in Saturday’s warm-up at the Principality Stadium, ensuring that Ireland have another tighthead option in case Bealham or O’Toole are struck by a late injury issue.

125kg Salanoa is enjoying a fine season and managing to steer clear of injuries after a frustrating few seasons. He first arrived in Ireland in 2017, joining Leinster’s sub-academy and going on to play for the province at senior level.

Salanoa, a former high school American football player, made the switch to Munster in 2020 and has shown his power whenever fit to play.

He was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that toured South Africa earlier this season. Salanoa’s athleticism and willingness to learn impressed senior Ireland assistant coaches John Fogarty and Paul O’Connell on that trip.

Salanoa previously played for the USA U20s in 2016 but is now committed to representing Ireland.

While he may have to wait for a first senior cap, being involved with the senior squad for the first time this weekend is a big step.

