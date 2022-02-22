Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 22 February 2022
Munster prop Salanoa to see specialist after latest injury

The Hawaii native suffered an ankle injury while featuring for Shannon at the weekend.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 1:24 PM
ROMAN SALANOA WILL see a specialist to assess his ankle after going down during a club game for Shannon on Saturday. 

The prop, who joined Munster from Leinster in 2020, has battled constant injury since the move. 

Munster have said Salanoa underwent a scan following the game and will now be sent to a specialist to further review the injury.

