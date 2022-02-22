Munster prop Salanoa to see specialist after latest injury

ROMAN SALANOA WILL see a specialist to assess his ankle after going down during a club game for Shannon on Saturday.

The prop, who joined Munster from Leinster in 2020, has battled constant injury since the move.

Munster have said Salanoa underwent a scan following the game and will now be sent to a specialist to further review the injury.

