World Cup boost for Romania as Moțoc cleared to face Ireland

ROMANIA HAVE RECIEVED a Rugby World Cup boost, with Adrian Moțoc cleared to play against Ireland.

The lock was shown a red card in Saturday’s 57-7 defeat to Italy for “dangerous play in a ruck”.

Advertisement

Moțoc appeared before an independent judicial committee today via video link, and the decision was confirmed in a statement this evening.

“The Committee applied the Head Contact Process and concluded that the player’s actions warranted a red card, but determined that the player should not be denied the benefit of mitigation as his actions were not ‘always illegal’ and had it not been for the sudden and significant movements of the Italy number 7; who was removing himself from the ruck to re-join the defensive line, the player would not have made contact with the head of the Italy 7,” the statement reads.

“Had it not been for this mitigating factor, the player’s actions would have legitimate.

“On that basis, the committee did not uphold the red card and the player is free to play again immediately.”

Ireland face Romania in their first pool match on Saturday 9 September in Bordeaux.