'It’s business' - Farrell urges Ireland to focus amid World Cup 'euphoria'

THE MESSAGE FROM Andy Farrell is simple: it’s business time.

The Ireland boss has named a strong, experienced team for their World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday, where the temperature is due to rise as high as 37°C. Whatever about the heat, the buzz of the opening World Cup weekend, and the atmosphere thousands of Irish fans will bring, Farrell wants focus.

Romania are minnows and Ireland are expected to win big. The boss wants a statement performance.

“We’ve been excited about this for a long time but now we are here and we have just traveled down from Tours to get off the train to the match venue, it’s business, you know?” said Farrell this afternoon at Ireland’s team hotel in Bordeaux.

“That’s where we are at. That’s why experience within your group is a good thing as well because when you get to these types of tournaments and the euphoria that’s around it, if you’re a young, inexperienced type of player, you can get lost in the carnival atmosphere.

“But we have experience in abundance with our group that keeps the mind focused for everyone that’s involved because from what I have experienced as a player or as a coach, as an assistant coach, teams that do well are the ones that understand that it’s just about rugby, and nothing but the rugby.

“Of course, we embrace everything else that is going on around us when it’s our downtime, but when it gets to preparation and executing under pressure at the weekend, experience allows us to make sure how to go about our business.

Advertisement

“We are here now. We are in Bordeaux and that’s the theme over the next couple of days for sure.”

There are plenty of wise heads in the Ireland selection, with two centurions starting in captain Johnny Sexton and right wing Keith Earls, and another on the bench in Conor Murray.

There’s also a dash of youth as 22-year-old Joe McCarthy gets a big chance in the second row, while Tom O’Toole and Jack Crowley are among the replacements.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Farrell speaking at Ireland's team hotel in Bordeaux. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“We’ve got lots of experience and a nice blend of youth within our squad, so when we get down to this stage, we’ve got a pretty good squad, so therefore it’s always going to be a strong team,” said Farrell of his selection.

“There’s no mix and match really now. We’ve got a squad of 33 that we totally believe in and whatever side we put out is going to be a good side. That side is going to be the one that represents the group.

“I think no matter what side we pick at this stage, it’s going to be one that’s threatening and a determined one at that.”

Farrell is excited to see McCarthy make his second Test start for Ireland, with the Leinster man seemingly set for a prominent role in this World Cup.

“He deserves it with the form that he’s shown, not just in the games that he’s played but also in his preparation over the last 10, 11 weeks,” said Farrell.

“He’s really progressed his game and he gets an opportunity to start in the first game of the World Cup.”

As for Crowley being the back-up to Sexton, Farrell outlined that the Munster man’s good form went into the decision, as well as planning for games ahead.

“He’s been playing well, travelling well, so has Ross [Byrne],” said Farrell.

“You’ve got to make a decision. We’ve a fit squad and you’ve got to make a decision and there’s also a blend of minutes played, more experience, what’s coming down the track. It all blends into one.

“Jack covers a few positions off the bench as well, so all that comes into the thought process as well.”

On Saturday, the big show finally gets underway for Ireland. Farrell is ready for the launch.

“Our mindset at this stage is full steam ahead.”