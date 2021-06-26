Membership : Access or Sign Up
Romantic Proposal fires Nunthorpe dreams for Eddie Lynam

Favourite claims Listed glory in style at the Curragh.

Chris Hayes wins on Romantic Proposal in front of racegoers at the Curragh.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
EDDIE LYNAM HAS proved himself a dab hand with sprinters down the years and Romantic Proposal looks to be developing into a smart one following her victory in the Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes at the Curragh.

While she may be a five-year-old, her career has been one of steady progression to date, but there was no doubt this performance was a career best.

A close second in a Group Three last time out, she was dropped out in last place by Chris Hayes before picking up stylishly with a furlong to run and putting the race to bed some way out.

The 11-4 favourite beat Teresa Mendoza by a length and a half with Quarantine Dreams third.

Betfair cut the winner to 16-1 from 33s for the Nunthorpe at York in August.

“She’s getting better. We took our time with her and didn’t run her at two, progressed at three and this idiot thought she might be a miler!” said Lynam.

“Clipper (Logistics Group, owners) have always had a horse with me and I’ve had a good bit of luck for them. We don’t have many owners so it’s nice to be able to do something good for them and they have been very patient.

“She was always going well but I thought we were running out of furlongs and then she got there in a heartbeat.

“She’s not ground dependent but if it came up slow she might take her chance in the Sapphire, which is back to five. If it didn’t, there are plenty of other options.

“I’ve been quite ambitious and she’s the first one that I’ve entered up in a Group One (Nunthorpe) for a long time. I think she’s good, but the handicapper thinks she’s only 101 and he’s usually right. I think she’s a bit better than that but time will tell.”

 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

