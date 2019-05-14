This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 14 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roma's 'beating heart' moving on after 18 years

Captain Daniele De Rossi has made 615 appearances and scored 63 goals for the club.

By AFP Tuesday 14 May 2019, 11:01 AM
57 minutes ago 2,441 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4633623
Daniele De Rossi is set to leave Roma at the end of the season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Daniele De Rossi is set to leave Roma at the end of the season.
Daniele De Rossi is set to leave Roma at the end of the season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CAPTAIN DANIELE DE Rossi will bring the curtain down on his 18-year career with Roma at the end of the season, the Serie A side announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old former World Cup winning midfielder will play his final game at home against Parma on May 26, but will not be retiring from professional football.

“(De Rossi) plans to pursue a new adventure away from Rome,” the club said in a statement.

“It will be the end of an era.”

The game could be a crucial one for Roma’s Champions League ambitions next season as last year’s European semi-finalists are sixth in Serie A just one point off fourth place with two games to play.

De Rossi has spent his entire senior career with his hometown team coming through the club’s academy system.

“For 18 years, Daniele has been the beating heart of AS Roma’s team,” said club president Jim Pallotta said.

We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma, but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career – even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome. 

“On behalf of everyone at Roma, I’d like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and ensure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants.”

Rossi made 615 appearances and scored 63 goals for Roma in all competitions winning the Coppa Italia in 2007 and 2008, and the Supercoppa in 2007.

He took over the captain’s armband from club legend Francesco Totti – the one player ahead of him for Roma appearances — in 2017.

He is also the fourth-most capped player for the Italian national team with 117 appearances.

The 2006 World Cup winner retired after Italy failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup, missing the tournament for the first time in 60 years.

De Rossi will hold a press conference at the club’s training centre at Trigoria later on Tuesday.

© — AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie