Lukaku scores his 18th league goal of the season as Inter beat Sampdoria

Inter Milan 2-1 Sampdoria

ROMELU LUKAKU SCORED his 18th league goal of the season as Inter Milan closed to within six points of Serie A leaders Juventus.

Lukaku opened the scoring after just 10 minutes at the Giuseppe Meazza, playing a neat one-two with Christian Eriksen before slotting past Emil Audero.

And the Belgian had a key hand in Inter’s second on 33 minutes, sliding a perfectly-weighted pass to Antonio Candreva who squared to the back post for Lautaro Martinez to score.

Morten Thorsby pulled one back for the visitors eight minutes into the second half but it was Inter who took the points to keep pace with both Juve and Lazio at the top of the table.

