This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lukaku scores his 18th league goal of the season as Inter beat Sampdoria

Inter keep in touch with Juventus and Lazio at the top of Serie A table.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 10:49 PM
1 hour ago 927 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5129053
Lukaku: put Inter in front after 10 minutes.
Image: Antonio Calanni
Lukaku: put Inter in front after 10 minutes.
Lukaku: put Inter in front after 10 minutes.
Image: Antonio Calanni

Inter Milan 2-1 Sampdoria

ROMELU LUKAKU SCORED his 18th league goal of the season as Inter Milan closed to within six points of Serie A leaders Juventus.

Lukaku opened the scoring after just 10 minutes at the Giuseppe Meazza, playing a neat one-two with Christian Eriksen before slotting past Emil Audero.

And the Belgian had a key hand in Inter’s second on 33 minutes, sliding a perfectly-weighted pass to Antonio Candreva who squared to the back post for Lautaro Martinez to score.

Morten Thorsby pulled one back for the visitors eight minutes into the second half but it was Inter who took the points to keep pace with both Juve and Lazio at the top of the table.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie