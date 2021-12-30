Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 30 December 2021
Advertisement

Romelu Lukaku 'not happy' with his situation under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

The Blues manager has frequently left the Belgian striker out of his starting XI this season.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 7:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,329 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5643283
A dejected Romelu Lukaku pictured after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A dejected Romelu Lukaku pictured after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton yesterday.
A dejected Romelu Lukaku pictured after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ROMELU LUKAKU SAYS he is “not happy” with his situation at Chelsea and highlighted concerns he does not fit into Thomas Tuchel’s system.

Lukaku became the most expensive player in Chelsea’s history when rejoining the club in a £97.5million deal from Inter Milan in August.

The Belgium striker has scored seven times in a season hampered by injury and Covid-19, claiming three goals in his last four appearances. But Chelsea boss Tuchel has frequently left Lukaku out of the starting XI even when he has been fit.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Lukaku said: “Physically I’m fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

“But I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up.”

Lukaku was a sensation in his two seasons at Inter after leaving Manchester United in August 2019. The 28-year-old scored 64 goals in 95 appearances and last season helped Inter to a first Serie A title since 2010.

Lukaku said: “How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time.

“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that.

“I want to say a big apology to the Inter fans because I think the way I left should have been different. I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie