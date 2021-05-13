BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 13 May 2021
Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in Milan hotel

Police were called with all present receiving fines for breaking coronavirus rules.

By AFP Thursday 13 May 2021, 1:02 PM
Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ROMELU LUKAKU HAS been fined along with three Inter Milan teammates after a party in the early hours of Thursday morning to celebrate the Belgium forward’s birthday which broke Covid-19 restrictions.

Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic and Ashley Young were among a group of 24 people celebrating his 28th birthday in a Milan hotel after the Inter’s 3-1 league win over Roma, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

According to Lukaku’s entourage, the former Manchester United forward went out with friends, but had not organised the party.

Lukaku scored the final goal against Roma to bring his tally to 22 in the league this season, six behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter had already wrapped up the title with four games to spare, their first Scudetto since 2010 to end Juventus’s nine-year reign.

The newly-crowned champions have two more games this season against Juve on Saturday and Udinese the following weekend.

© – AFP, 2021

