Inter Milan fans to hand out 50,000 whistles to show 'disgust' at Lukaku in Roma clash

INTER MILAN FANS will greet their former idol Romelu Lukaku later this month with a deafening din from 50,000 whistles which will be handed out for their team’s home clash with Roma.

The Curva Nord group of hardcore ultras said in a fanzine issued before Tuesday’s Champions League win over Benfica that they would distribute the whistles to fans around the ground and express their feelings of betrayal at the Belgium striker.

Lukaku, on loan at Roma from Chelsea, was released by Inter reportedly after he was discovered trying to secure a move to arch-rivals Juventus despite professing his love for Inter.

“29 October is the day to mark in red, to make heard our disgust at someone who turned his back on us in the most shameful manner possible,” said the fans in their statement.

“Before the Roma match the ‘Nord’ will hand out 50,000 whistles to be used until the last breath every time someone who betrayed our shirt touches the ball.”

Lukaku was once the idol of Inter fans, winning the Serie A title in 2021 before being sold to Chelsea that summer.

He returned to the San Siro club on loan last year but was dogged by injury and largely kept out of the team by Edin Dzeko.

And when his mooted permanent move to Inter broke down this summer, Lukaku and Chelsea eventually accepted a loan deal with Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Inter haven’t missed Lukaku as Lautaro Martinez and new signing Marcus Thuram have struck up an exciting partnership up front which has Simone Inzaghi’s side leading Serie A on goal difference.

Lukaku has started well at Roma, netting four times in five matches in all competitions since making his debut as a substitute at the start of September.

