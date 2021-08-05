Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel tight-lipped on reports linking Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea return

The striker had a spell at Stamford Bridge between 2011 and 2014.

By Press Association Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 6:30 AM
50 minutes ago 405 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5514994
Romelu Lukaku.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Romelu Lukaku.
Romelu Lukaku.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHELSEA BOSS THOMAS Tuchel refused to comment on whether his club are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

Reports emerged in Italy on Wednesday night that the Belgium international told Inter to accept a bid from Chelsea, which would see him return to Stamford Bridge after a spell between 2011 and 2014.

Tuchel was quizzed on the matter after his side drew 2-2 with Tottenham in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, but did not give anything away.

“I will not talk about players who don’t play in my squad,” the German said.

“He is a fantastic player but a player from Inter and with all due respect I will not talk about him. Not everybody but I can imagine a lot of players want to come and join [Chelsea] but we don’t comment on that.”

With Oliver Giroud leaving for AC Milan, Chelsea are lacking a target man style striker in their squad.

Tuchel added: “I think with the exit from Olivier Giroud from the type of players we could use a player, used to playing with their back to goal, whose strength is to keep possession from long balls, so we can add this direct style of play to our portfolio.

 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“This is the characteristic of player that is not Tammy (Abraham), Timo (Werner) or Kai (Havertz) so this is a profile we don’t have in the squad and could be useful but not for any cost and not hectic or in panic.

“No matter what happens, we will be competitive and have trust in our guys that we can still develop and that we have young players in the offensive part of the game who we demand that they need to improve.

“We are relaxed and very well aware of our situation at the same time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie