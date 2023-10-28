17-year-old supersub Akachukwu's hat-trick fires Waterford into First Division playoff final

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U19 international Romeo Akachukwu was Waterford’s supersub as he lit up Saturday’s League of Ireland First Division playoff semi-final with a magnificent second-half hat-trick.

Akachukwu fired Waterford to a 3-1 win against Athlone Town, and a 4-2 win on aggregate, as Keith Long’s side booked their place in next week’s First Division playoff final.

The 17-year-old was only on the pitch for less than three minutes when he finished smartly from Ronan Coughlan’s pull-back to give the Blues the lead in the 64th minute.

Advertisement

📽️ | Here's how Waterford took the lead against Athlone Town this afternoon!



They've since been pegged back, catch the final 15 minutes of regular time on LOITV 📺#LOI | #WATATH pic.twitter.com/WOayZD7xz8 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 28, 2023

Waterford’s advantage was short-lived as Frantz Pierrot drew Athlone level from the penalty spot seven minutes later, sending goalkeeper Sam Sargeant the wrong way.

📽️ | Composure for days from Frantz Pierrot to drag Athlone Town level on the day and in the tie! 😎



Can anyone find the winner in the next 15 minutes or are we heading for extra-time and penalties?#LOI | #WATATH pic.twitter.com/SiaeKwUg21 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 28, 2023

With extra time looming, Coughlan was again the architect, playing in Akachukwu for his second in the 78th minute.

📽️ | 17 year old Romeo Akachukwu is on a hattrick and Waterford have a place in the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Play-Off Final in their hands again 🔥#LOI | #WATATH pic.twitter.com/HR9vPyXEWy — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 28, 2023

And as Athlone were forced to press forward in search of an equaliser, the teenager wrapped up his hat-trick and a day to remember in stoppage time.

Waterford now await the winner’s of Saturday’s second play-off semi-final between Cobh Ramblers and Wexford FC (5pm).