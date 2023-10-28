Advertisement
League of Ireland
17-year-old supersub Akachukwu's hat-trick fires Waterford into First Division playoff final
Romeo Akachukwu fired Waterford to a 3-1 win against Athlone Town, and a 4-2 win on aggregate.
808
4
1 hour ago

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U19 international Romeo Akachukwu was Waterford’s supersub as he lit up Saturday’s League of Ireland First Division playoff semi-final with a magnificent second-half hat-trick.

Akachukwu fired Waterford to a 3-1 win against Athlone Town, and a 4-2 win on aggregate, as Keith Long’s side booked their place in next week’s First Division playoff final.

The 17-year-old was only on the pitch for less than three minutes when he finished smartly from Ronan Coughlan’s pull-back to give the Blues the lead in the 64th minute.

Waterford’s advantage was short-lived as Frantz Pierrot drew Athlone level from the penalty spot seven minutes later, sending goalkeeper Sam Sargeant the wrong way.

With extra time looming, Coughlan was again the architect, playing in Akachukwu for his second in the 78th minute.

And as Athlone were forced to press forward in search of an equaliser, the teenager wrapped up his hat-trick and a day to remember in stoppage time.

Waterford now await the winner’s of Saturday’s second play-off semi-final between Cobh Ramblers and Wexford FC (5pm).

The 42 Team
