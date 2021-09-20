Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 20 September 2021
Romeo Beckham makes debut for Inter Miami's reserve team

The 19-year-old played on the right wing, in the same team as Phil Neville’s son Harvey.

By Press Association Monday 20 Sep 2021
David Beckham (L) and Romeo Beckham at an LA Lakers match.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DAVID BECKHAM’S SON Romeo made his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team on Sunday night as Fort Lauderdale drew 2-2 with South Georgia Tormenta.

The 19-year-old played 79 minutes on the right wing, just like his father did during his career for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and England, and provided several chances for his team to score.

Wearing the number 11 shirt, he featured alongside ex-Manchester United trainee Harvey Neville, the son of Phil Neville who manages Miami’s first team. Neville has represented Ireland at underage level, qualifying through his maternal grandmother.

harvey-neville-romeo-beckham-and-david-beckham-file-photo Source: PA

Miami owner Beckham appointed his former Manchester United and England team-mate Neville as head coach in January following a spell as England Women boss.

Miami are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, after a 4-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

