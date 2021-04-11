BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 11 April 2021
Advertisement

Ronald Koeman fumes over referee's display in El Clasico

The Dutch coach walked out of one television interview after the match.

By Press Association Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 4:17 PM
21 minutes ago 685 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5406770
Ronald Koeman pictured during last night's El Clasico.
Image: AP/PA Images
Ronald Koeman pictured during last night's El Clasico.
Ronald Koeman pictured during last night's El Clasico.
Image: AP/PA Images

AN ANGRY Ronald Koeman criticised referee Gil Manzano after his Barcelona side were beaten 2-1 by rivals Real Madrid in a match which could have a huge bearing on LaLiga’s title race.

Madrid moved to the top of the table as first-half goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos proved decisive at a rain-sodden Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, with an Oscar Mingueza strike on the hour proving to be Barca’s only reward for bossing possession.

But Koeman – who walked out of one television interview after the match – was furious that substitute Martin Braithwaite was not awarded a late penalty after tangling with Ferland Mendy inside the final 10 minutes.

After the final whistle, Koeman confronted Manzano – a late replacement for the injured Mateu Lahoz – on the pitch.

“If you are from Barcelona, you are very, very unhappy about two decisions from the referee,” Koeman said in comments reported by Marca.

“First, I want to say we did not play well in the first half, neither in defending or attacking. In the second half we improved.

“I only ask that the officials get things right. It’s a penalty. And then they add four minutes, when they have stopped the game for more… the penalty is very clear.

“I don’t know why we have VAR in Spain. Everyone has seen the incident… the way Martin falls, it has to be a foul. The referee may not see the play, but we have VAR for situations like this. It is better not to say more.”

Koeman said his players – who had surrounded Manzano at the time of the incident – shared his anger over the decision but insisted defeat did not need to be a fatal blow for their title hopes.

“I am optimistic,” he said. “We have shown that we fight. We are going to react and fight until the last game.”

Zinedine Zidane called it “a deserved victory” for his side, dismissing Koeman’s complaints.

“I believe the referee did not whistle for a penalty because it is not a penalty,” he said. “But we suffered because Barcelona are a great team.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The result leaves only one point separating Real, Atletico and Barca at the top of the table, at least until Los Rojiblancos face Real Betis on Sunday.

Though the importance of this result will not be lost on Zidane, the manager cautioned that much could still change in the title race given the hectic schedule.

Lucas Vazquez was replaced late in the first half and will now be an injury concern for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday.

“Nothing changes,” Zidane said when asked about the league table. “There is a long way to go. We have to rest for now. It has been two hard-fought games. Now we have to rest. I don’t know how we are going to end the season. Physically, we are at the limit.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie