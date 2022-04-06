Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 6 April 2022
Advertisement

Koeman to succeed Louis van Gaal as Holland boss after 2022 World Cup

The former Barcelona coach returns for a second spell.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 1,212 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5731141
Back at the helm: Ronald Koeman.
Image: PA
Back at the helm: Ronald Koeman.
Back at the helm: Ronald Koeman.
Image: PA

RONALD KOEMAN WILL succeed Louis van Gaal as Holland manager after the end of this year’s World Cup.

Van Gaal recently disclosed he was receiving treatment for prostate cancer but the 70-year-old former Manchester United boss intends to oversee the Dutch team’s fortunes in Qatar in November and December.

Koeman will then take the reins for a second spell after signing a contract until the 2026 World Cup.

He posted on Twitter: “Proud to share I will be the manager of Netherlands’ national team again after the WC. I am very much looking forward, let’s reach new successes together!”

Koeman was in charge as Holland finished runners-up in the inaugural Nations League in 2018-19 and helped his native country qualify for Euro 2020 before leaving for an ill-fated 14 months at Barcelona.

The 59-year-old former Southampton and Everton boss represented Holland 78 times as a player, scoring 14 goals, with the ex-centre-back a key part of the side in their 1988 European Championship triumph.

He added in a statement on the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) website: “I am looking forward to the new collaboration.

“About a year-and-a-half ago I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction.

“My stay felt good, the results were good and the click with the internationals was good. We will continue on that path in the future.”

Holland finished top of their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup, where they have been drawn alongside hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador for a tournament that runs from 21 November to 18 December. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Marianne van Leeuwen, director of professional football at the KNVB, said: “I did not want to wait to fill in the succession of Louis van Gaal.

“The changing of the guard will soon fall at an atypical moment; the end of the calendar year, a period in which top trainers have been under contract for a long time.

“Already in mid-January we decided to contact Ronald, who was available. We are very happy that Ronald will return next year.

“During his previous term as national coach, there was great satisfaction with his work and the results.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie