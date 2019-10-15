This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo on 700th career goal: 'Records come naturally'

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the 700-goal mark for club and country on Monday, but had mixed feelings following Portugal’s 2-1 loss to Ukraine.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 8:07 AM
17 minutes ago 333 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4851547
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo

PORTUGAL AND JUVENTUS forward Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he is not obsessed with breaking records as they come naturally for him after scoring his landmark 700th career goal.

Ronaldo bagged a consolation penalty in the second half of Portugal’s 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Ukraine in Kiev on Monday.

The 34-year-old superstar made no mistake from 12 yards after Taras Stepanenko was penalised for handling the ball inside the box, but it was not enough for Portugal as they lost for the first time since the 2018 World Cup.

Defeat for Portugal at the Olympic Stadium made the occasion bittersweet for Ronaldo, who is now part of an elite list of players to have reached the milestone figure.

“Not just anyone can reach this figure,” he told reporters. “Thank you to my team-mates, colleagues and coaches who have helped me to become the player I am.

“I am disappointed that we didn’t win, but proud of the team.”

Reflecting on his personal achievement, Ronaldo added: “How many records do I have? I don’t know. I have to enjoy the moment and thank those who helped me reach this impressive mark. 

“The last time I played at this ground I won the Champions League, a beautiful moment that is in the past. Today we played well but couldn’t win.

“Records come naturally – I don’t go looking for them; records are looking for me! Without having an obsession, they happen naturally.”

Portugal entered Monday’s clash with Group B leaders Ukraine on the back of a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions, including victories in their last five matches.

The European and Nations League champions were two goals down inside half an hour, however, with Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko ensuring Ukraine’s place in the Euro 2020 finals.

Fernando Santos’ men may now need victories over Lithuania and Luxembourg in their final two matches to hold off third-placed Serbia, but Portugal’s head coach claimed his side were hard done by.

“We started well with a couple of chances, then they went and scored,” Santos told RTP. “We tried to react, but whenever Ukraine went forward we had difficulties. 

“At half-time I tried to rectify things and we improved, but we went into the break with an unfair scoreline – it should have been 2-1 and not 2-0.

“We played a lot with our hearts and less with our heads. I asked them to play more with their heads [in the second half] and be stronger defensively, while keeping our concentration.

“Now we have to win our next two games, which are like finals.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie